Three Galway communities receive slice of Outdoor Infrastructure funding

Three rural Galway communities have received a major funding boost after Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced an allocation of €420,404 to Galway County Council under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
The funding will facilitate the upgrade of walking trails at Glinsk Heritage Park, the construction of a car and bus park at Ionad Pobail an Mháma in Conamara, and the upgrade of the existing trail at Castlegrove Woods in Kilconly.
The ORIS scheme allocations were submitted earlier this year with the support of Galway County Council’s Community and Rural Development section.
Glinsk Community Development Society has been allocated €200,000 to upgrade of 2km of existing trails at Glinsk Heritage Park.
Works include the improvement of pathways and the surface of the parking area, as well as the creation of an attractive entrance with improved signage.
The project will greatly improve accessibility at the park which is a popular stopping point on the Beara Breine Way and the Suck Valley Way and is near Glinsk Castle.
Coiste Forbartha an Mháma has been allocated €172,582 worth of funding for the construction of a car and bus park at Ionad Pobail an Mháma.
The development will facilitate those seeking to walk the Western Way. The car and bus park also will provide proper and secure parking for a range of community and commercial outdoor recreation events held throughout the year.
Meanwhile, Castlegrove Woods Tales & Trails Group has been granted €47,820 to develop the existing trail at Castlegrove Woods.
The project aims to develop both Castlegrove Woods and barracks as nature trails and historical trails with improved signage. Accessibility will be at the heart of the development, upgrading trails to make the surface even and suitable for walking, cycling and wheelchairs.
“These projects are all about making our rural towns and villages great places to live, work, and raise a family,” said Liam Conneally, Chief Executive Galway County Council.
“I want to thank the local communities who brought forward these proposals and worked with our staff in Rural and Community Development to develop applications for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
“I look forward to seeing these projects coming to fruition over the coming months,” he added.
Pictured: The Glinsk Heritage Park trail, which is set to undergo significant upgrade in the coming months.
