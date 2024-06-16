Crowds revel in more than 50 acts at third Galway Folk Festival

-
The political anoraks may have had other things on their minds – but the folkies flocked to Galway as well, for a feast of music that combined the cream of local talent with a host of major international names.
They were taking part in the third Galway Folk Festival recently, showcasing the best of folk, roots, and traditional music in venues across Galway city.
Among the headliners were singer/songwriter Declan O’Rourke, contemporary folk trio Amble, Glaswegian quintet Ímar and fellow Scots Talisk; Eleanor Shanley & Mike Hanrahan, along with Breen Rynne Murray, Seán Keane, Cillian Vallely & David Doucey, Niamh Bury, Niall McCabe, and many, many more.
With a lineup boasting talent from more than 50 established names and emerging artists, there was something for every music enthusiast to enjoy.
In addition to the ticketed shows, festival-goers enjoy free daytime events across three stages – with the benefit of sun-kissed weather to boost.
Cuppa Tea TV was back with the Market Stage, while Culture Vultures with Tony Clayton-Lea ensured engaging conversations with special guests across the weekend.
Festival Directors Gary Monroe and Peter O’Sullivan set out with a clear mission is clear – to champion and to preserve traditional folk arts while fostering a sense of community engagement and cultural exchange.
And clearly the folk fans felt at home in their musical community too!
Pictured: Declan O’Rourke on stage at Monroe’s Live during the Galway Folk Festival.
