Slight dip in unemployment across Galway in May

There has been a slight dip in unemployment across Galway city and county.

However, some areas remained stagment or had an increase in unemployment levels.





In the city, over a hundred people have left the Live Register, bringing the total number there to 4,228.

The figures for Gort are the same for May as they were in April, with 600 on the Live Register.

While Ballinasloe and Tuam saw very slight increases in unemployment levels, with 915 and 1,050 people on the Live Register, respectively.

Clifden experienced a drop of 24 people on the Liver Register, with the total there now 574.

Meanwhile Loughrea has had a minor increase in employment levels, with 7 people leaving the Live Register and the total now 770.

