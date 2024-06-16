UN Food & Agriculture Organisation partners with UG to tackle hunger and malnutrition

The UN Food & Agriculture Organisation has partnered with University of Galway to combat hunger and malnutrition.

They’ll collaborate on research, education, innovation and international development activities to support the UN’s sustainable development goals.





Their aim is to enable global transformations to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

In reaching these goals, they’ll be supporting better production, nutrition, and environment, as well as quality of life.

