Galway boasts four finalists for second National Dairy Awards

Galway has contributed four finalists to this year’s National Dairy Awards- designed to recognise the quality and talents of the county’s dairy farmers and producers.

The Galway finalists include Damien Haverty from Eyrecourt who is shortlisted for Germinal Responsible Dairy Grassland Manager of the Year; Teresa Roche, Loughrea, and Dayana Maltese – from Venezuela but living In Galway for the past 18 years – who are both shortlisted for Best Artisan Dairy Cheese 2024 with their Kylemore Blossom Cheese and Mozzarella Fior Di latte respectively, and Dayna who is also nominated for Ifac Best Dairy Product Innovation for the Sabanero’s Fior Di latte Log.

Damien Haverty produces plenty of quality grass in an environmental and sustainable way, by adopting many new and innovative techniques such as introducing red clover swards, using protected urea, using sobac, zero grazing and much more to provide for his herd.

Teresa Roche’s Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese is a unique, premium Irish farmhouse cheese produced directly on the family farm in Co. Galway. The unique award-winning cheese is inspired from the Swiss Alps and is fully traceable and sustainable from farm to fork, Bord Bia – Origin Green approved.

Dayana Maltese and her Sabaneros Cheese company are passionate about Fresh Mozzarella, producing it with quality Galway milk and using traditional Italian techniques to produce the award winning Dairy Fior Di latte.

Dayana works closely and directly with local farmers, recognising their dedication to make sure the milk is produced sustainably.

Dayana is also nominated for the Ifac Best Dairy Product Innovation 2024 because Sabanero produces the only low moisture Fior Di latte Log in Ireland, where technology meets traditions, from producing it in the award-winning dairy with quality Galway milk to using traditional Italian techniques; they produce the most extraordinary Low moisture Fior Di latte Log, an innovation for pizzerias.

These awards celebrate the primary producers, the artisan producers, sector services and the dairy processors as an industry collective. This will be a premier black tie, industry wide, awards ceremony highlighting the best of the Irish dairy sector.

The second National Dairy Awards gala evening presentations will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise this (Thursday) evening.

Pictured: Shortlisted…Teresa Roche of Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese.