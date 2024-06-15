Deputy Sean Canney expresses concern following confirmation that Pieta House intends to close existing therapy centre in Tuam.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Independent TD Sean Canney has expressed concern following confirmation from the CEO of Pieta House that they intend to close the existing therapy centre in Bishop Street in Tuam.
The centre has been delivering therapy services to the people of Tuam and surrounding areas for the past eleven years and was funded due to the efforts of a committee lead by John Concannon and supported by people across the West of Ireland.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Canney said that he has been in contact with CEO of Pieta House Stephanie Manahan to discuss this issue.
The post Deputy Sean Canney expresses concern following confirmation that Pieta House intends to close existing therapy centre in Tuam. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Three Galway communities receive slice of Outdoor Infrastructure funding
Three rural Galway communities have received a major funding boost after Minister for Rural and C...
Galway boasts four finalists for second National Dairy Awards
Galway has contributed four finalists to this year's National Dairy Awards- designed to recognise...
Pupils from two Galway schools shine at National Water Awards Ceremony
Students from St Cuan’s College in Castleblakeney and Portumna Community School were among the in...
Go ahead for new permanent building for Galway’s Ábalta Special School
The go ahead has been given for a new permanent building for Galway’s Ábalta Special School...
Creative events across city and county this month for Cruinniú na nÓg
A variety of creative events will be taking place right across Galway tomorrow for Cruinniú na nÓ...
Luxury car run The Bumblebee1000 to visit Loughrea tomorrow
The ‘Fast and Furious’ luxury car run, which boasts everything from Lamborghinis to McLarens, wil...
Four Galway craftspeople to showcase at Irish Design Works 2024
Four Galway craftspeople will be showcasing their work at the Irish Design Works 2024 in Ballymal...
Taoiseach says Government not “washing its hands” of responsibility for more housing in Galway
The Taoiseach has given an assurance that Government is not “washing its hands” of re...
Free Yoga classes in Salthill to raise awareness of the flushing of unsuitable items
As part of the Think Before You Flush campaign, Clean Coasts are hosting free yoga classes in Sal...