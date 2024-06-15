Independent TD Sean Canney has expressed concern following confirmation from the CEO of Pieta House that they intend to close the existing therapy centre in Bishop Street in Tuam.

The centre has been delivering therapy services to the people of Tuam and surrounding areas for the past eleven years and was funded due to the efforts of a committee lead by John Concannon and supported by people across the West of Ireland.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Canney said that he has been in contact with CEO of Pieta House Stephanie Manahan to discuss this issue.

The post Deputy Sean Canney expresses concern following confirmation that Pieta House intends to close existing therapy centre in Tuam. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.