Own a slice of Galway history

It was built over a century ago as a boarding school for young ladies – but Mount Eaton House was brought into a whole different era just over a decade ago when it was repurposed as a block of luxury apartments in the heart of Salthill.

Now 9 Mount Eaton House, a two-bed, two-bathroom apartment – set on the grounds of the Dominican School on Taylors Hill – has come to market with an asking price of €470,000.

The 76 m² apartment consists of two large bedrooms – both with fitted wardrobe spaces and the main bedroom availing of its own en-suite – a main bathroom, large welcoming hall and an open-plan kitchen-living area.

The quality and features are evident throughout the building, with large sash windows allowing plentiful natural light, vaulted ceilings, deep walnut hardwood flooring and modern fittings including a white-gloss kitchen with central island feature.

Externally, Mount Eaton House features landscaped gardens at the rear with a southern aspect, fountain, winding paths through the planting and is ideally positioned just off Taylors Hill Road.

The period-style is rare for Galway city – and at the same time, the modern and plentiful space offers second-to-none standards perfect for today’s living. And it is steeped in history.

Its current incarnation began in 2005, when the Dominican Order moved into their new building and the old boarding school building became obsolete.

But the deed maps from the 1800s show that the property was built on what was originally known as Mount Eaton Estate and in keeping with its history, Mount Eaton House came to be.

The apartment is for sale by private treaty, through O Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers

