Own a slice of Galway history

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It was built over a century ago as a boarding school for young ladies – but Mount Eaton House was brought into a whole different era just over a decade ago when it was repurposed as a block of luxury apartments in the heart of Salthill.
Now 9 Mount Eaton House, a two-bed, two-bathroom apartment – set on the grounds of the Dominican School on Taylors Hill – has come to market with an asking price of €470,000.
The 76 m² apartment consists of two large bedrooms – both with fitted wardrobe spaces and the main bedroom availing of its own en-suite – a main bathroom, large welcoming hall and an open-plan kitchen-living area.
The quality and features are evident throughout the building, with large sash windows allowing plentiful natural light, vaulted ceilings, deep walnut hardwood flooring and modern fittings including a white-gloss kitchen with central island feature.
Externally, Mount Eaton House features landscaped gardens at the rear with a southern aspect, fountain, winding paths through the planting and is ideally positioned just off Taylors Hill Road.
The period-style is rare for Galway city – and at the same time, the modern and plentiful space offers second-to-none standards perfect for today’s living. And it is steeped in history.
Its current incarnation began in 2005, when the Dominican Order moved into their new building and the old boarding school building became obsolete.
But the deed maps from the 1800s show that the property was built on what was originally known as Mount Eaton Estate and in keeping with its history, Mount Eaton House came to be.
The apartment is for sale by private treaty, through O Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers who are happy to arrange viewings. See www.odj.ie for more.
Pictured: Mount Eaton.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hard to see the justification for Croker ticket price hike
A Different View with Dave O’Connell For all of those giving out about the price of All-Irelan...
Glass act celebrates giants of trad music
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Music legends Séamus Begley and Desmond O’Halloran might be gone fr...
No red carpet when Reagan came to town
by Brendan Speedie Smith As the highlight of the celebrations to mark 500 years since Galway w...
Conventions show the big guns on an election footing
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Maynooth political geographer Adrian Kavanagh put up a ...
Larkins prove too strong for Gort rivals in fluctuating tie
Tommy Larkins 1-24 Gort 3-15 By Mike Rafferty in Kilbeacanty A Conor Gardiner goal prove...
Cashel fly out of the blocks with massive 16-point win
Castlegar 2-30 Oranmore-Maree 2-14 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Pearse Stadium CASTLEGAR got ...
Brutal killing that shocked Galway to its core
Today (Thursday) marks the 50th anniversary of a murder in the city, carried out by a gang with l...
Cyclist on how he was left for dead in hit-and-run
The victim of a hit-and-run who was left for dead on a Galway road has urged motorists to adopt a...
Lightning strikes livestock in storm
More than a dozen animals are believed to have been killed on farms in South Galway when a bolt o...