There’s been a 500 per cent increase in the number of passengers using the Galway to Mountbellew bus service since it was expanded.

The 425A was a once a day service until the end of 2023, when it was upgraded to four times a day.

Since then, figures supplied to Galway East TD Albert Dolan show passenger numbers have grown from 4,400 to more than 21 thousand.

Fianna Fail Deputy Dolan says it’s a simple case of build it, and they will come.