Massive spike in evictions before end of summer

More than 300 people are facing into a winter of homelessness after a spike in evictions was reported across Galway.
The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) said it has received 321 Notices of Terminations (NoTs) of tenancies in Galway in April, May and June of this year.
That’s a 28% spike in evictions in Galway City and County compared with the 251 eviction notices issued by local landlords in the first quarter of this year.
Apart from Dublin and Cork, Galway was the county with the highest number of eviction notices issued in quarter two of 2023 and made up over 5% of all termination notices issued nationally from April-June.
It’s understood it was the highest number of eviction notices ever issued in a three-month period in Galway.
When the 286 and 267 Notices of Terminations issued in Galway in quarter three and four of last year respectively are taken into account, it means at least 1,125 tenants were issued with eviction notices over 12 months.
According to RTB, around two thirds of landlords issued the termination notices because they wanted to sell their properties.
A further 13% wanted the property back for themselves or family members to live in, and a further 16% cited a “breach of tenant obligations”.
