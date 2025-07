This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ALDI is today reopening its store in Clifden today following its closure 6 months ago.

Due to extensive damage from Storm Éowyn, the store was forced to close its doors.

It has since been fully refurbished, including the addition of an in-store bakery and self-checkouts.

The store has been officially opened by the 16 strong staff team led by manager Barbara Hehir alongside Irish Rugby Union Coach John Muldoon.