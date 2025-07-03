Aviation anniversary event to take place in Clifden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The re-enactment of an historic trans-Atlantic flight twenty years ago will be remembered in Clifden this Saturday

Pilot Mark Rebolzh will be there to speak about how he and the late Steve Fossett followed in the footsteps of Alcock and Brown.

Events will include the unveiling of a special commemorative plaque

In June of 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown blazed a trail in the history of aviation. They flew across the Atlanic non-stop.

In 2005, intrepid flyers Mark Rebolzh and Steve Fossett re-enacted the historic event. Apart from a very limited communication system their journey was exactly similar to 1919 only that they had landed on the Ballyconneely Golf Course.

Alcock and Brown in 1919 landed in a bog in Derrygimbla near Clifden.

Mark Rebolzh is coming back to Clifden 20 years after the epic re-enactment of the Alcock and Brown flight and he will speak at an event organised by the Connemara Chamber of Commerce next Saturday.

Rebolzh is a senior executive in the aviation industry in America.

Sadly, Steve Fossett who held many records for adventures on sea and in the air, was killed when his small plane crashed in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California just a few years after the trans- Atlantic flight.