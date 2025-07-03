  • Services

Local TD 'concerned' for the future of Bearna wastewater infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD says he’s concerned for the future reliability of Bearna’s wastewater infrastructure.

Galway West TD John Connolly is worried about the tanker activity which means the wastewater is being removed manually.

Uisce Éireann informed the Fianna Fáil TD that the increased tanker activity at the facility was due to a mechanical failure and specialist equipment was ordered.

Deputy Connolly says he would like further reassurance about the reliability of the facility:

