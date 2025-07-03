  • Services

Services

First steps for long-term masterplan for Oranmore's Renville Park

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

First steps for long-term masterplan for Oranmore's Renville Park
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first steps are being taken for a long-term masterplan for Oranmore’s Renville Park.

A period of public consultation is now underway.

Renville Park, which is in the joint ownership of the City and County Councils, is an important habitat for wildlife and a valuable amenity for local people and visitors.

The County Council has commissioned a Sustainable Development Plan for the future of the park, with funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A consultancy team led by landscape architects Cunnane Stratton Reynolds will work with the council, local stakeholders, and members of the public to shape a ten-year plan for the park.

An opportunity to meet the consultancy team and to talk to them about the park is underway at Oranmore Library until 7 this evening.

The event marks the start of an initial two-week public consultation process during which the public is invited to make submissions in person or online to regeneration@galwaycoco.ie.

The council says a second consultation process will take place once proposals are drafted.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD urges immediate publication of Storm Éowyn review

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local Fianna Fáil TD is urging the government to im...

no_space
Junior Ministers highlight urgency of Coirib go Cósta Flood Relief Scheme for Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Ministers Noel Grealish and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Mora...

no_space
Local TD 'concerned' for the future of Bearna wastewater infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says he's concerned for the future reliabi...

no_space
ALDI Clifden re-opens after six-month closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMALDI is today reopening its store in Clifden today fo...

no_space
ALDI Clifden set to reopen tomorrow after six-month closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMALDI is today reopening its store in Clifden today fo...

no_space
Aviation anniversary event to take place in Clifden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe re-enactment of an historic trans-Atlantic flight...

no_space
Gardaí seek help in finding missing young woman from Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking help from the public in finding a ...

no_space
Davy Galway expands to Clare and Limerick

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDavy Galway is expanding its regional presence, with ...

no_space
Athenry chosen as pilot town for new school application system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAthenry has been chosen as a pilot town for a new sch...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up