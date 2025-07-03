First steps for long-term masterplan for Oranmore's Renville Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first steps are being taken for a long-term masterplan for Oranmore’s Renville Park.

A period of public consultation is now underway.

Renville Park, which is in the joint ownership of the City and County Councils, is an important habitat for wildlife and a valuable amenity for local people and visitors.

The County Council has commissioned a Sustainable Development Plan for the future of the park, with funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A consultancy team led by landscape architects Cunnane Stratton Reynolds will work with the council, local stakeholders, and members of the public to shape a ten-year plan for the park.

An opportunity to meet the consultancy team and to talk to them about the park is underway at Oranmore Library until 7 this evening.

The event marks the start of an initial two-week public consultation process during which the public is invited to make submissions in person or online to regeneration@galwaycoco.ie.

The council says a second consultation process will take place once proposals are drafted.