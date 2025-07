This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two new self-guided digital trails have been launched showcasing Connemara’s sheep and wool heritage.

Connemara and Aran Islands Tourism Network in partnership with Fáilte Ireland aim to enhance visitor experience and encourage longer stays.

The digital experience offers engaging activities such as sheepdog demonstrations, wool spinning, weaving and natural dyeing.

Connemara Sheep and Wool Trail is available to view on www.connemara.ie