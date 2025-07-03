Property Tax reform unlocks extra 3.4 million euro for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The reform of the Local Property Tax has unlocked an extra 3.4 million euro for Galway

Galway City Council will get an extra 2.1 million euro while the County Council will receive 1.3 million

Changes in how LPT funds are distributed will give a boost of 42 million euro to councils nationwide

Galway County Council’s financial challenges are well known

Fianna Fáil Senator Rabbitte says this money will mean it’s better equipped to improve roads, invest in local housing and revitalise derelict areas