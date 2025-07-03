Local TD urges immediate publication of Storm Éowyn review

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local Fianna Fáil TD is urging the government to immediately publish the Storm Éowyn review

It looks at how the country responded to the severe storm and how future events can be managed.

Galway West TD John Connolly believes the review needs to be published before the Dáil’s summer recess in three weeks time to ensure readiness for the next storm season.

However he was told in response to a parliamentary question that a steering group and two dedicated sub groups are still working on the review