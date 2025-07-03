  • Services

Junior Ministers highlight urgency of Coirib go Cósta Flood Relief Scheme for Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Ministers Noel Grealish and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran have met with Galway City Council representatives to discuss the Coirib go Cósta Flood Relief Scheme for the city

It’s aim is to assess, design and deliver a flood relief scheme that is technically, socially, environmentally, aesthetically and economically acceptable

Minister Grealish, who’s a TD for the Galway West area , along with OPW Minister Moran, expressed support for the scheme and highlighted the urgency of its delivery.

Public consultation is currently underway on the scheme options, with a significant attendance at recent public information days, held in both Salthill and the city centre areas.

Public feedback is welcome until July 18th at CoiribgoCosta.ie or telephoning Galway City Council

