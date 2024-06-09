Outgoing Councillors edge closer in Athenry/Oranmore

Outgoing Councillors David Collins and James Charity edged closer to retaining their seats, after the distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus of 675 in this second county for the Athenry/Oranmore LEA.

Both Cllr Dolan and newcomer Tomás Grealish – a brother of Galway West Deputy Noel – had exceeded the quota on the first count.

The biggest beneficiary from Cllr Dolan’s surplus was his fellow Fianna Fáil Cllr Shelly Herterich-Quinn, but even those 164 votes were enough to take her past her other FF colleague Cillian Keane in the battle for a potential second seat for the party

Count 2

(Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus of 675)

Collins, David (FG) (+97) 1,683

Charity, James (Non-party) (+23) 1,588

Feeney, Peter (FG) (+125) 1,338

Gallagher, Eoghan (FG) (+60) 1,078

O’Hara, Louis (SF) (+68) 1,073

Keane, Cillian (FF) (+68) 1,005

Herterich-Quinn, Shelly (FF) (+164) 956

Madden, Eoin (Green) 454 (+21) 475

Landy, Fergal (Lab) (+6) 415

Hehir, Seán (IndI) (+36) 337

Carr, Maria (TIP) (+7) 233