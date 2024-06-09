Outgoing Councillors edge closer in Athenry/Oranmore

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
Outgoing Councillors David Collins and James Charity edged closer to retaining their seats, after the distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus of 675 in this second county for the Athenry/Oranmore LEA.
Both Cllr Dolan and newcomer Tomás Grealish – a brother of Galway West Deputy Noel – had exceeded the quota on the first count.
The biggest beneficiary from Cllr Dolan’s surplus was his fellow Fianna Fáil Cllr Shelly Herterich-Quinn, but even those 164 votes were enough to take her past her other FF colleague Cillian Keane in the battle for a potential second seat for the party
Count 2
(Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus of 675)
Collins, David (FG) (+97) 1,683
Charity, James (Non-party) (+23) 1,588
Feeney, Peter (FG) (+125) 1,338
Gallagher, Eoghan (FG) (+60) 1,078
O’Hara, Louis (SF) (+68) 1,073
Keane, Cillian (FF) (+68) 1,005
Herterich-Quinn, Shelly (FF) (+164) 956
Madden, Eoin (Green) 454 (+21) 475
Landy, Fergal (Lab) (+6) 415
Hehir, Seán (IndI) (+36) 337
Carr, Maria (TIP) (+7) 233
