Leading international figures in gaming will be in Galway city next week for the FÍS Games Summit.

BAFTA-nominated Xalavier Nelson Jr, and Galway-based industry legend, Tom Hall, will address the event.

The summit has been described as an essential and important gathering for the Irish Games industry.

It’ll take place next Friday April 11th at the Radisson RED Galway.