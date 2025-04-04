Mental Health Minister confirms support for local 'Adam's Protocols' petition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mental Health Minister has confirmed her support for a local petition, which now has over 11,000 signatures.

The petition came about following the death of Galway man, Adam Loughnane, whose body was found in the River Corrib in February.

Earlier that day, the 34 year old had presented himself at UHG in distress and experiencing suicidal ideation, but left the hospital after a time.

In an email, Mary Butler has expressed her support for an alternative to A&E for people in a mental health crisis, and saysshe will follow up on the review of the situation.

Speaking to John Morley today, Adam’s brother, Joe Loughnane, explains why urgency is needed on the issue: