International figures in video games to address Galway event
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Leading international figures in gaming will be in Galway city next week for the FÍS Games Summit.

BAFTA-nominated Xalavier Nelson Jr, and Galway-based industry legend, Tom Hall, will address the event.

Tom Hall works with city-based Romero Games, and is well-known for his work on iconic titles like Wolfenstein 3D and Doom.

Other key speakers at the Games Summit will be:

• ● Séamus Ó Buadhacháin, Senior Programmer at Failbetter Games, which produces interactive narrative games set in an alternative, gothic, Victorian era.

• ● Drew McGee, Senior Narrative Designer at Grimlore Games the company behind Titan Quest and the recently announced Titan Quest II.

• ● Noirin Carmody, Commercial Director and Executive Producer at Revolution Software, which has produced the Broken Sword Series.

• ● Jennifer Estaris, Game Director at ustwo games, the London company which has produced the award-winning Monument Valley series.

The summit has been described as an essential and important gathering for the Irish Games industry.

It’ll take place next Friday April 11th at the Radisson RED Galway.

