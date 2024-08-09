Only Galway’s best will do if they hope to topple Cork
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
By Eanna O’Reilly
THE Galway senior camogie team are set to mount a challenge for their fifth All-Ireland senior title at Croke Park on Sunday evening (5:15pm) against the defending champions Cork.
The Tribeswomen will capture he county’s third All-Ireland in six seasons, and third title under Cathal Murray, if they can overcome the Leesiders this weekend.
Galway have no new injuries to report this week, after a season in which their panel has been significantly tested at different stages, with numerous players on the treatment table.
Anne Marie Starr came through the semi-final against Tipp unscathed, after returning from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Shannon Corcoran has returned to training after successfully recovering from a shoulder problem.
Róisín Black and her teammates have gotten stronger as this year’s championship has progressed, and after hard fought wins over Waterford and Tipperary in their last two matches, they are 60 minutes away from a first All-Ireland title since 2021.
However, the Tribeswomen face a huge challenge in taking on the title holders in what will be the third meeting between the teams in 2024. The sides’ first meeting was in a league encounter in late March in Ballinasloe which Galwaywon on a 0-14 to 0-9 scoreline.
The second meeting was a fifth round group encounter in June at Páirc Uí Chaoimh,when the Leesiders ran out comprehensive winners on a 2-16 to 1-7 scoreline. Cork subsequently recorded a 20-point win over Dublin the All-Ireland semi-final to qualify for the championship decider and give themselves the opportunity of retaining the title.
The Rebels are a very formidable team, with abundant strength throughout the pitch, and the confidence that goes with being All-Ireland champions. Last year’s final saw Cork defeat Waterford on a 5-13 to 0-9 scoreline. On the evidence of this year’s championship, Ger Manley’s charges have got stronger, and their unbeaten run reflects a team in excellent form this summer.
Pictured: Galway’s Ciara Hickey tussling for possession with Cork’s Cliona Healy during the teams’ group clash at Pairk Uí Chaoimh in June. The Tribeswomen will meet the Rebels again in Sunday’s All-Ireland Final.
More like this:
Champs St Thomas’ start quest for historic senior hurling seven-in-a-row
ELEVEN weeks after Galway’s All-Ireland ambitions ended in disappointing fashion following defeat...
Clifden music programme hits the right note
This year's Clifden Arts Festival, which runs from September 18-29 will feature performances by r...
Harmony all the way as KaRoSal play Dunmore
The three-part harmony vocal group, KaRoSal will play Dunmore Town Hall this Saturday, August 10,...
Storytelling event based on Grapes and Grain
Grapes and Grain is the theme of the next storytelling ad improv night from Galway’s Moth and But...
€10m museum overhaul to include historic house
The long-awaited refurbishment of Comerford House has been included in plans for a €10m overhaul ...
Ex-Galway star Hayes hopeful of shock win in decider
By Eanna O’Reilly GALWAY camogie legend Anne Marie Hayes is well placed to assess the county’s...
Galway City features in two tracks on Steve Earle’s newest album
Two tracks on Americana legend Steve Earle’s new live album are about Galway, one of them named a...
ATU student sports centre back on track
By Brendan Carroll A student sports centre planned for ATU Galway is being resurrected – more ...
Mellows the team to beat
By DARREN KELLY FOLLOWING the uncertainty preceding its introduction, the Senior B hurling ch...