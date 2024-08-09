Only Galway’s best will do if they hope to topple Cork

By Eanna O’Reilly

THE Galway senior camogie team are set to mount a challenge for their fifth All-Ireland senior title at Croke Park on Sunday evening (5:15pm) against the defending champions Cork.

The Tribeswomen will capture he county’s third All-Ireland in six seasons, and third title under Cathal Murray, if they can overcome the Leesiders this weekend.

Galway have no new injuries to report this week, after a season in which their panel has been significantly tested at different stages, with numerous players on the treatment table.

Anne Marie Starr came through the semi-final against Tipp unscathed, after returning from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Shannon Corcoran has returned to training after successfully recovering from a shoulder problem.

Róisín Black and her teammates have gotten stronger as this year’s championship has progressed, and after hard fought wins over Waterford and Tipperary in their last two matches, they are 60 minutes away from a first All-Ireland title since 2021.

However, the Tribeswomen face a huge challenge in taking on the title holders in what will be the third meeting between the teams in 2024. The sides’ first meeting was in a league encounter in late March in Ballinasloe which Galwaywon on a 0-14 to 0-9 scoreline.

The second meeting was a fifth round group encounter in June at Páirc Uí Chaoimh,when the Leesiders ran out comprehensive winners on a 2-16 to 1-7 scoreline. Cork subsequently recorded a 20-point win over Dublin the All-Ireland semi-final to qualify for the championship decider and give themselves the opportunity of retaining the title.

The Rebels are a very formidable team, with abundant strength throughout the pitch, and the confidence that goes with being All-Ireland champions. Last year’s final saw Cork defeat Waterford on a 5-13 to 0-9 scoreline. On the evidence of this year’s championship, Ger Manley’s charges have got stronger, and their unbeaten run reflects a team in excellent form this summer.

Pictured: Galway’s Ciara Hickey tussling for possession with Cork’s Cliona Healy during the teams’ group clash at Pairk Uí Chaoimh in June. The Tribeswomen will meet the Rebels again in Sunday’s All-Ireland Final.