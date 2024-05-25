One-day family festival will celebrate creativity, art and performance for kids

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A feast of interactive workshops, artistic demonstrations, and live performances – all providing a platform for young talent to showcase their skills and creativity are at the heart of a new one-day family festival aimed at kids from zero to 18.
Cruinniú na nÓg, in partnership with Cúla4 and Fíbín Media, this week launched ‘Amuigh 24’ a vibrant one-day family festival dedicated to fostering creativity, art, and performance for children and young people aged 0 to 18.
The event will take place on June 15, promising an immersive experience for families and communities from across Gaeltacht areas.
‘Amuigh 24’ will offer a diverse range of activities and entertainment tailored to three distinct age groups – from 0-5, 6-12, and 13-18.
There will be workshops and performances from Circus le Croí, Laureate na nÓg Trish Forde and Children’s Books Ireland; drama; baking; crafting, and music from Junior Eurovision entry Jessica McKean, as well as Trad Rave and Colm Seoighe & na hEasógaí.
This inclusive festival aims to ignite imaginations, nurture talent, and inspire a lifelong appreciation for creativity and culture.
By encouraging active participation and exploration, ‘Amuigh24’ seeks to empower young individuals to express themselves, embrace their cultural heritage, and connect with their peers in a supportive and dynamic environment.
“We are excited to launch ‘Amuigh 24’ in collaboration with Cúla4, bringing together families and communities to celebrate the boundless creativity of our youth entirely as Gaeilge,” said Sheila Deegan, from Creative Ireland and Programme Manager for Cruinniú na nÓg.
“This festival represents a unique opportunity for young people from Gaeltacht areas to unleash their artistic potential, explore new forms of expression, and build lasting memories.”
As part of its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, ‘Amuigh 24’ extends a warm invitation to young people from all Gaeltacht areas to participate in this unforgettable celebration of creativity and culture.
Whether attending workshops, enjoying live performances, or simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere, attendees can expect a day filled with inspiration, discovery, and fun for the whole family.
All events are free but pre-registration is required by families, youth groups and young people.
Pictured: Dee Tierney and Aidan Phelan at the launch of ‘Amuigh 24‘.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Packed programme for Headford Festival with five days of diverse entertainment
Headford is gearing up for a five-day extravaganza of music, sports, arts, and community engageme...
Galway RNLI lifeboat volunteer selected as finalist for Dara Fitzpatrick Award
A Galway lifeboat volunteer who – in her professional life as a nurse – also organises training i...
Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea
A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-lif...
New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska
The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up...
Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award
Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Irel...
Croí launches new health unit to bring travelling service across County Galway
Cróí has launched its new mobile health unit, which will travel across County Galway delivering v...
Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway
A significant social housing development has been approved for the Oranmore Road in Claregalway. ...
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds
A lucky Galway winner has scooped €50,000 with Prize Bonds. The bond BBI699720 was purchased in 2...
Local MEP Maria Walsh proposes new Minister of State dedicated to Fisheries
Local MEP Maria Walsh is proposing the introduction of a new Minister of State dedicated to Fishe...