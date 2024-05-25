One-day family festival will celebrate creativity, art and performance for kids

A feast of interactive workshops, artistic demonstrations, and live performances – all providing a platform for young talent to showcase their skills and creativity are at the heart of a new one-day family festival aimed at kids from zero to 18.

Cruinniú na nÓg, in partnership with Cúla4 and Fíbín Media, this week launched ‘Amuigh 24’ a vibrant one-day family festival dedicated to fostering creativity, art, and performance for children and young people aged 0 to 18.

The event will take place on June 15, promising an immersive experience for families and communities from across Gaeltacht areas.

‘Amuigh 24’ will offer a diverse range of activities and entertainment tailored to three distinct age groups – from 0-5, 6-12, and 13-18.

There will be workshops and performances from Circus le Croí, Laureate na nÓg Trish Forde and Children’s Books Ireland; drama; baking; crafting, and music from Junior Eurovision entry Jessica McKean, as well as Trad Rave and Colm Seoighe & na hEasógaí.

This inclusive festival aims to ignite imaginations, nurture talent, and inspire a lifelong appreciation for creativity and culture.

By encouraging active participation and exploration, ‘Amuigh24’ seeks to empower young individuals to express themselves, embrace their cultural heritage, and connect with their peers in a supportive and dynamic environment.

“We are excited to launch ‘Amuigh 24’ in collaboration with Cúla4, bringing together families and communities to celebrate the boundless creativity of our youth entirely as Gaeilge,” said Sheila Deegan, from Creative Ireland and Programme Manager for Cruinniú na nÓg.

“This festival represents a unique opportunity for young people from Gaeltacht areas to unleash their artistic potential, explore new forms of expression, and build lasting memories.”

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, ‘Amuigh 24’ extends a warm invitation to young people from all Gaeltacht areas to participate in this unforgettable celebration of creativity and culture.

Whether attending workshops, enjoying live performances, or simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere, attendees can expect a day filled with inspiration, discovery, and fun for the whole family.

All events are free but pre-registration is required by families, youth groups and young people.

Pictured: Dee Tierney and Aidan Phelan at the launch of ‘Amuigh 24‘.