Nursing homes remain under control of HSE

The Health Service Executive remains in charge of two Galway nursing homes whose registrations were cancelled earlier this year over safety concerns of residents.

Aperee Living in Ballinasloe and Aperee Living Galway – formerly Coral Haven nursing home on Headford Road – are both still being run by the HSE.

The HSE has been acting as the registered provider of last resort for Aperee Living Ballinasloe June 29, and for Aperee Living Galway since August 6.

“We continue in these roles to support the welfare and safety of the residents and staff of both nursing homes,” a HSE spokesperson confirmed to the Connacht Tribune this week.

It took over the running of the Ballinasloe home on Bridge Street this summer due to health and safety concerns of residents.

The Health Information and Quality Authority intervened and secured a court order that cancelled the private operator’s registration.

This followed publication of damning HIQA reports identifying repeated non-compliance with regulations including a failure to fully protect residents from a risk of fire, first identified over two years ago.

HIQA had identified areas of non-compliance at Aperee Living on Headford Road in the city earlier this year also.

There were 55 workers and 37 residents at the Ballinfoile home when the HSE took charge of the facility in August, and staff and families of residents living there welcomed the HSE’s intervention.

The HSE did not say what is the long-term plan for both facilities but insisted this week that the welfare and safety of staff and residents would be supported.

Pictured: Aperee Living in Ballinasloe.