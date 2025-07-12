Celebrating a pioneering vet who blazed her own trail

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The life and legacy of the first female veterinary surgeon in Ireland and the UK were honoured again at this year’s Aleen Cust Symposium, drawing over 200 attendees to North Galway throughout the day.
The event, which took place recently at the Agricultural College in Mountbellew, featured an impressive lineup of speakers who delivered insightful and inspiring presentations.
In addition to this, numerous heritage groups and the North Galway and Mountbellew Vintage Clubs unveiled excellent exhibitions and displays which added a unique and enriching dimension to the event.
President of Atlantic Technological University, Dr Orla Flynn, expressed her institution’s pride in being associated with the event – thanking her colleague Dr. Edna Curley and all the team at Mountbellew Agricultural College for organising it, alongside Galway County Council.
“ATU is delighted to be associated with this now annual event commemorating the first female vet in Ireland, especially in the context of ATU developments in this field. We look forward to the day when our own students will be in attendance!” she said.
The talks at this year’s symposium covered a wide range of topics that are crucial to the advancement of veterinary and farming practices. The speakers provided deep insights into both historical and contemporary issues, making the event highly educational and inspiring.
They included June Fanning, Ireland’s first female Chief Veterinary Officer, Máiread McGuinness, former European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, John Flaherty, a renowned veterinary historian, Erica Borge, an expert in animal welfare and Dr John Cunningham, a leading authority on labour history.
Donal Connolly of the Aleen Cust Society highlighted the importance of remembering and honouring Aleen Cust’s contributions.
“Aleen Cust broke significant barriers in her time, and it is vital that we continue to celebrate her achievements and inspire future generations,” he said.
Dr. Edna Curley, Principal of the Agricultural College, Mountbellew, expressed her delight at the turnout and the quality of the presentations.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s symposium. The talks were insightful and inspiring, reflecting the pioneering spirit of Aleen Cust. The heritage and vintage displays added a unique touch, connecting us with the rich history of veterinary and farming practices,” she said.
Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer at Galway County Council, highlighted the cultural and educational value of the lectures.
“The talks at the symposium were a testament to the rich heritage of veterinary science and its evolution over the years. The speakers did an excellent job of connecting the past with the present, providing valuable insights that will inspire future generations,” she said.
“The heritage and vintage displays showcased at the symposium were exceptional. They played a crucial role in connecting us with our past and preserving the rich history of veterinary science and farming,” she added.
The Aleen Cust Symposium continues to grow as a significant event, fostering a deeper understanding of the history and advancements in veterinary science while honouring the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations.
Pictured: Donal Connolly, Aleen Cust Memorial Society, Dr Edna Curley, Principal ATU Mountbellew, speaker Erica Borge, speaker Dr June Fanning, Chief Veterinary Officer Dept of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion, Dr Orla Flynn, President ATU and Symposium Chairperson Joanne Perry, Veterinary Inspector, Dept of Agriculture, Food and Marine at the ‘Cultivating Change in Veterinary and Farming Practices’ Aleen Cust Memorial Symposium 2025 at ATU Mountbellew.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
City event to honour Irish who died on UN missions and past conflicts
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA ceremony is being held this weekend to honour the I...
Planned power outages in Ballygar tomorrow due to upgrades
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople in Ballygar may experience power outages tomor...
Galway competitors take part in Ireland’s first ever Fitness Inclusion Games
Gym-goers from across Galway joined over 100 people with disabilities to compete at Ireland’s fir...
Galway Travellers turn spotlight on Ireland’s ‘hidden housing crisis’
Members of Galway’s Traveller community joined compatriots from across the country in Dublin last...
Clifden RNLI involved in two rescues on Killary Bay
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden RNLI have been involved in two rescues in the...
Local TD tells Dáil 1916 heroes didn't die for 'Krispy Kreme Doughnuts'
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe heroes of 1916 didn't sacrifice themselves for to...
Six Galway photographers shortlisted in prestigious astro-photography competition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSix Galway photographers have been shortlisted in the...
Mayor claims Galway can't be City of Tribes without taking action for inclusivity
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMayor of Galway Mike Cubbard is calling on city busin...
Hildegarde Naughton represents Ireland at Srebrenica Genocide commemorations
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughto...