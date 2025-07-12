Celebrating a pioneering vet who blazed her own trail

The life and legacy of the first female veterinary surgeon in Ireland and the UK were honoured again at this year’s Aleen Cust Symposium, drawing over 200 attendees to North Galway throughout the day.

The event, which took place recently at the Agricultural College in Mountbellew, featured an impressive lineup of speakers who delivered insightful and inspiring presentations.

In addition to this, numerous heritage groups and the North Galway and Mountbellew Vintage Clubs unveiled excellent exhibitions and displays which added a unique and enriching dimension to the event.

President of Atlantic Technological University, Dr Orla Flynn, expressed her institution’s pride in being associated with the event – thanking her colleague Dr. Edna Curley and all the team at Mountbellew Agricultural College for organising it, alongside Galway County Council.

“ATU is delighted to be associated with this now annual event commemorating the first female vet in Ireland, especially in the context of ATU developments in this field. We look forward to the day when our own students will be in attendance!” she said.

The talks at this year’s symposium covered a wide range of topics that are crucial to the advancement of veterinary and farming practices. The speakers provided deep insights into both historical and contemporary issues, making the event highly educational and inspiring.

They included June Fanning, Ireland’s first female Chief Veterinary Officer, Máiread McGuinness, former European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, John Flaherty, a renowned veterinary historian, Erica Borge, an expert in animal welfare and Dr John Cunningham, a leading authority on labour history.

Donal Connolly of the Aleen Cust Society highlighted the importance of remembering and honouring Aleen Cust’s contributions.

“Aleen Cust broke significant barriers in her time, and it is vital that we continue to celebrate her achievements and inspire future generations,” he said.

Dr. Edna Curley, Principal of the Agricultural College, Mountbellew, expressed her delight at the turnout and the quality of the presentations.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s symposium. The talks were insightful and inspiring, reflecting the pioneering spirit of Aleen Cust. The heritage and vintage displays added a unique touch, connecting us with the rich history of veterinary and farming practices,” she said.

Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer at Galway County Council, highlighted the cultural and educational value of the lectures.

“The talks at the symposium were a testament to the rich heritage of veterinary science and its evolution over the years. The speakers did an excellent job of connecting the past with the present, providing valuable insights that will inspire future generations,” she said.

“The heritage and vintage displays showcased at the symposium were exceptional. They played a crucial role in connecting us with our past and preserving the rich history of veterinary science and farming,” she added.

The Aleen Cust Symposium continues to grow as a significant event, fostering a deeper understanding of the history and advancements in veterinary science while honouring the trailblazers who paved the way for future generations.

Pictured: Donal Connolly, Aleen Cust Memorial Society, Dr Edna Curley, Principal ATU Mountbellew, speaker Erica Borge, speaker Dr June Fanning, Chief Veterinary Officer Dept of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion, Dr Orla Flynn, President ATU and Symposium Chairperson Joanne Perry, Veterinary Inspector, Dept of Agriculture, Food and Marine at the ‘Cultivating Change in Veterinary and Farming Practices’ Aleen Cust Memorial Symposium 2025 at ATU Mountbellew.