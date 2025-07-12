City event to honour Irish who died on UN missions and past conflicts

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A ceremony is being held this weekend to honour the Irish men and women who died during UN Peacekeeping Missions or past conflicts.

The annual event gets underway at the University of Galway on Sunday at 11am, as part of the National Day of Commemoration.

Members of the Defence Forces, next-of-kin of those who died, religious leaders and local politicians will be in attendance.

Mayor of Galway City Mike Cubbard is encouraging people to attend the event, saying it offers time for quiet reflection.