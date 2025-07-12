Galway competitors take part in Ireland’s first ever Fitness Inclusion Games

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Gym-goers from across Galway joined over 100 people with disabilities to compete at Ireland’s first ever Fitness Inclusion Games.
Inspired by CrossFit and Hyrox but adapted for people with disabilities, the competition took place recently at Sport Ireland’s National Indoor Arena in Dublin.
Irish Wheelchair Association members from Galway IWA have been training in the gym for the past number of months to compete at the games and travelled to Dublin to take part.
Among them Nicole Small who was buzzing to be part of the day. “It’s just great to be here with my friends in IWA. I am loving every bit of it,” she said.
The event was organised through IWA’s Fitness Inclusion Project, which encourages and supports people with disabilities and mobility issues to begin gym-based exercise programmes to increase fitness and improve coordination.
The augural Fitness Inclusion Games are the inclusive equivalent to the popular CrossFit and Hyrox gym competitions which have sprung up globally for gym users around the world.
The Galway members have been training in their local gym, the High-Performance Unit in Loughrea for the past number of months.
Nicole told how she is reaping the benefits of being involved in the initiative. “When I started, I was hardly able to lift the weights, but I stuck with it and can now lift even heavier ones. It is all about ability not disability,” she said.
IWA’s Fitness Inclusion Project was initiated following a 100km fundraising challenge in 2022 by IWA Area Manager Declan Hamilton, who is also a lifelong fitness enthusiast. The response from IWA members during that event laid the foundation for the pilot programme in Drogheda.
From just eight participants in the original pilot, the programme now includes members of all ages in locations such as Longford, Galway, Dublin and the greater Northeast area. Even IWA staff have joined in, enjoying the physical and mental health benefits
Noah Curley from Galway IWA was another to sing the praises of the project.
“I love being involved in the Fitness Inclusive Project and I am loving that I am able to experience this today. I am much fitter since I started training and it has helped me with my social skills,” he said.
Pictured: Galway IWA members at the first Fitness Inclusion Games, hosted by the IWA at the Sports Ireland Campus, Blanchardstown.
