This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People in Ballygar may experience power outages tomorrow due to upgrade works.

The planned outage is part of a €400,000 investment in the area to improve safety, reliability and resilience of the network.

The outage will impact customers in Ballygar village, Four Roads, Hollygrove, Mount Talbot and surrounding areas.

The works at Ballygar Station will take place from 6AM to 4PM tomorrow.