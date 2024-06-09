No shortage of new faces as City Central draws to a close
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Labour Party has taken a second seat on Galway City Council with the election of John McDonagh in City Central.
He and the Social Democrats’ Eibhlín Seoighthe along with Fianna Fáil’s Josie Forde were elected on the 11th count.
Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan fell short following the distribution of eliminated candidate, Pádraig Lenihan’s (Aontú) votes.
They join Mike Cubbard (Ind), Eddie Hoare (FG) and Frank Fahy (FG) who took the first three seats in this six-seater electoral area.
Counts for City Central and City East have now concluded, with a first count for City West expected shortly.
Caption: Newly-elected Galway City Cllr Josie Forde.
Galway City Central
Electorate: 18,206
Total poll: 7,733
Spoiled votes: 137
Total valid poll: 7,606
Quota: 1,087
Eleventh count
Distribution of Lenihan’s votes
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+36) 1,028 ELECTED
Forde, Josie (FF) (+85) 1,017 ELECTED
McDonagh, John (Lab) (+63) 965 ELECTED
Lohan, Mark (SF) (+50) 739
Non-transferable: 269
Seoighthe, Forde and McDonagh elected without reaching the quota.
More like this:
Four candidates in dogfight for last three seats
Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan has been eliminated on the tenth count for Galway City Central. The co...
Ballinasloe result clear from the opening count
The first count of the Ballinasloe electoral area has seen the election of four candidates, three...
Fahy safely back on City Council
Frank Fahy has re-gained his seat in Galway City Central, exceeding the quota on the ninth count....
Sitting Councillor loses her seat
Councillor Martina O’Connor has lost her seat on Galway City Council. The Green Party candidat...
No fairytale ending for veteran firebrand
There was no fairytale election outcome for Margaretta Darcy, just one week short of her 90th bir...
It’s Gaillimh Ogbu as Helen makes history!
Galway has elected a black woman as a city councillor for the first time. Labour’s Helen Ogbu ...
Eliminations continue in Galway City Central
Two candidates were eliminated in Galway City Central, on the fourth and fifth counts. Seán Co...
Tuam count complete as Turner makes the cut
Tuam area has had all its seats filled after four candidates were declared elected - three of the...
Canning takes the final seat in Loughrea
The last of the Loughrea seats have been filled with the return of Cllr Ivan Canning for Fianna F...