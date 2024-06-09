No shortage of new faces as City Central draws to a close

The Labour Party has taken a second seat on Galway City Council with the election of John McDonagh in City Central.

He and the Social Democrats’ Eibhlín Seoighthe along with Fianna Fáil’s Josie Forde were elected on the 11th count.

Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan fell short following the distribution of eliminated candidate, Pádraig Lenihan’s (Aontú) votes.

They join Mike Cubbard (Ind), Eddie Hoare (FG) and Frank Fahy (FG) who took the first three seats in this six-seater electoral area.

Counts for City Central and City East have now concluded, with a first count for City West expected shortly.

Caption: Newly-elected Galway City Cllr Josie Forde.

Galway City Central

Electorate: 18,206

Total poll: 7,733

Spoiled votes: 137

Total valid poll: 7,606

Quota: 1,087

Eleventh count

Distribution of Lenihan’s votes

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+36) 1,028 ELECTED

Forde, Josie (FF) (+85) 1,017 ELECTED

McDonagh, John (Lab) (+63) 965 ELECTED

Lohan, Mark (SF) (+50) 739

Non-transferable: 269

Seoighthe, Forde and McDonagh elected without reaching the quota.