This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in the city.

This assault happened at Dominick Street on Saturday, July 5th, at around 10pm.

A man was walking along when he was attacked by three males.

He was later taken to UHG for treatment as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station – or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.