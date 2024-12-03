  • Services

Services

New programme to strengthen links between Connemara and Nova Scotia.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New programme to strengthen links between Connemara and Nova Scotia.
Share story:

Údarás na Gaeltachta has launched a new cultural programme called ‘Siar agus Aniar’

The main aim is to strengthen cultural and language links between Connemara and Nova Scotia.

Two individuals from Nova Scotia have spent 3 months in Connemara as part of the programme.

Following this, one ambassador from Connemara will be selected to travel to Nova Scotia and the position is open to the public

The ambassador must reside in Connemara, be at least 18 years of age, be highly proficient in the Irish language and submit a written application to afp@udaras.ie

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Council one of six local authorities to not achieve a top score in environment enforcement

Galway City Council is one of six local authorities which failed to achieve a top score in enviro...

no_space
City councillors rail against plans to increase commercial rates by 15%

City councillors have railed against plans to increase commercial rates by 15 percent. At City Ha...

no_space
35,000 Galway families to receive double Child Benefit payments today

Over 35,000 families across Galway will receive a double payment of Child Benefit today. The €140...

no_space
Swimming enthusiasts sought for a Winter Solstice Dip at Dawn to help Galway Simon

Swimming enthusiasts are being invited to make the most of the shortest day of the year – by join...

no_space
Over 12,000 waiting for a year or more for appointments at GUH

More than 12,000 patients are waiting a year or more for appointments at Galway University Hospit...

no_space
Boil Water Notices lifted on Mid-Galway and Carna/Kilkieran Schemes

The Boil Water Notices on the Carna/Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and the Mid-Gal...

no_space
Dublin energy firm selected to build two new wind farms in East Galway

A Dublin-based eco firm has been chosen to build three new wind farms on behalf of French energy ...

no_space
Galway West's Noel Grealish among the Independents touted for shoring up a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition

Final counts are continuing across the country, but eyes have started to turn towards government ...

no_space
Sales of new EVs in Galway head into end of year 40 percent below 2023

Sales of new Electric Vehicles in Galway are heading into the last month of the year 40 percent b...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up