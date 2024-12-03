New programme to strengthen links between Connemara and Nova Scotia.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has launched a new cultural programme called ‘Siar agus Aniar’

The main aim is to strengthen cultural and language links between Connemara and Nova Scotia.

Two individuals from Nova Scotia have spent 3 months in Connemara as part of the programme.

Following this, one ambassador from Connemara will be selected to travel to Nova Scotia and the position is open to the public

The ambassador must reside in Connemara, be at least 18 years of age, be highly proficient in the Irish language and submit a written application to afp@udaras.ie