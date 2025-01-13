  • Services

New permanent indoor market coming to Moycullen

Published:

New permanent indoor market coming to Moycullen
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new permanent indoor market, focusing on sustainable goods and products, will be launched in Moycullen this year.

Locky’s Wonder Emporium, a non-profit sustainable living company, is seeking interest from organic farmers, and sustainable producers, crafters, designers and bakers.

Along with hosting traders, the market will provide gallery space, a small performance space and workshops.

It comes after the company recently hosted a pop-up Christmas shop in the village

