New emergency response hubs announced by Galway County Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has announced additional emergency response hubs in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Six were announced yesterday, which are providing services such as shower facilities, water, charging points, hot food and tea/coffee. They are:

Oughterard Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in 9am to 10pm to Friday 31st (091 552092)

Oughterard Community Gym – shower facilities available – drop in (091 557775)

Oughterard Library/Court House – tea, coffee, shower facilities and pop up working hub with 10 desk spaces – available library working hours (10.30am-1pm and 2pm – 5pm Wednesday and Friday, 2pm – 7pm Thursday, 10am to 2pm Saturday)

Claregalway Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in (087 6478976)

Lady Gregory Hotel Gort – shower facilities, catering, broadband and charging – drop in (091 632333)

Moyne Villa FC, Headford – shower facilities, tea/coffee, phone charging and office space – (087 1202669)

In partnership with local community groups, Galway County Council has now released an extensive list of over 20 hubs spanning areas across each of the Municipal Districts in the county.

See the full list below