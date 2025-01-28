  • Services

New emergency response hubs announced by Galway County Council

Galway County Council has announced additional emergency response hubs in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Six were announced yesterday, which are providing services such as shower facilities, water, charging points, hot food and tea/coffee. They are:

  • Oughterard Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in 9am to 10pm to Friday 31st (091 552092)
  • Oughterard Community Gym – shower facilities available – drop in (091 557775)
  • Oughterard Library/Court House – tea, coffee, shower facilities and pop up working hub with 10 desk spaces – available library working hours (10.30am-1pm and 2pm – 5pm Wednesday and Friday, 2pm – 7pm Thursday, 10am to 2pm Saturday)
  • Claregalway Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in (087 6478976)
  • Lady Gregory Hotel Gort – shower facilities, catering, broadband and charging – drop in (091 632333)
  • Moyne Villa FC, Headford – shower facilities, tea/coffee, phone charging and office space – (087 1202669)

In partnership with local community groups, Galway County Council has now released an extensive list of over 20 hubs spanning areas across each of the Municipal Districts in the county.

See the full list below

Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District:
Name of Hub
Eircode
Services [Tea/Coffee, Cooking Facilities, Charging Facilities, WiFi, Toilets, Showers, Remote Working/Office, Other…
Opening Hours
Claregalway Community Centre
H91 THH4
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites
9am – 3pm
Athenry Parochial Hall
H65 N294
Charging Facilities, microwave, warm rooms (no water)
9am – 6pm
Maree Community Centre
H91 V12C
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
8am – 10pm
Ballinasloe Municipal District:
Ballinasloe Town AFC
H53 YD98
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets.
9am – 4pm
Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar
F42 V211
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities.
6pm – 10pm
 
Conamara Municipal District:
Oughterard Community Centre & Gym
H91 XA8R
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets, Shower Facilities (from 9am – 8pm)
9am – 10pm
Oughterard Courthouse & Library
H91 CC96
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, working hub desks, toilets.
10.30am – 1pm Wed/Fri, 2pm – 7pm Thurs, 10.30 a.m. – 2pm Sat.
Clifden Town Hall
H71 AE09
Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
9am – 3pm Main Hall, 3pm – 9pm Upstairs Meeting Room
The Wild Goat Café, Letterfrack
H91 CD45
Tea/Coffee/Soup, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
9am – 4pm
Tigh Mheaic, Carna
H91 KN88
charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
10am – 11.30pm
An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua
H91 X4WH
Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, laundry services, remote working spaces.
10am – 8pm
Loughrea Municipal District:
Ballinderreen Community Centre
H91 TC65
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi
9am – 5pm
Lady Gregory Hotel Gort
H91 KN2N
Complementary Tea/Coffee/Snacks, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
9am – 9pm
Lough Rea Hotel, Loughrea
H62 Y189
Charging facilities, shower facilities
Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekil
Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites
9am – 6pm
Craughwell Community Centre
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities
Tues: 6.30p.m. – 9pm
Wed: 7pm – 10.30 p.m.
Tuam Municipal District:
Solas Family Resource Centre, Headford
H91 H6HO
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilet Facilities
9.30a.m. – 5pm
Moyne Villa FC Headford
H91 H275
Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities
8am – 10pm
Garrafrauns Community Centre
H54 EO43
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets
6pm – 9pm
Dunmore Community School
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, toilets and shower facillities
Tuam Rugby Club
H54 PT62
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities
7pm – 9pm
Barnaderg Community Centre
H54 E529
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets
7pm – 9pm
