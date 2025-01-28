New emergency response hubs announced by Galway County Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Six were announced yesterday, which are providing services such as shower facilities, water, charging points, hot food and tea/coffee. They are:
- Oughterard Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in 9am to 10pm to Friday 31st (091 552092)
- Oughterard Community Gym – shower facilities available – drop in (091 557775)
- Oughterard Library/Court House – tea, coffee, shower facilities and pop up working hub with 10 desk spaces – available library working hours (10.30am-1pm and 2pm – 5pm Wednesday and Friday, 2pm – 7pm Thursday, 10am to 2pm Saturday)
- Claregalway Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in (087 6478976)
- Lady Gregory Hotel Gort – shower facilities, catering, broadband and charging – drop in (091 632333)
- Moyne Villa FC, Headford – shower facilities, tea/coffee, phone charging and office space – (087 1202669)
In partnership with local community groups, Galway County Council has now released an extensive list of over 20 hubs spanning areas across each of the Municipal Districts in the county.
See the full list below
|
Name of Hub
|
Eircode
|
Services [Tea/Coffee, Cooking Facilities, Charging Facilities, WiFi, Toilets, Showers, Remote Working/Office, Other…
|
Opening Hours
|
Claregalway Community Centre
|
H91 THH4
|
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites
|
9am – 3pm
|
Athenry Parochial Hall
|
H65 N294
|
Charging Facilities, microwave, warm rooms (no water)
|
9am – 6pm
|
Maree Community Centre
|
H91 V12C
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
|
8am – 10pm
|
Ballinasloe Town AFC
|
H53 YD98
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets.
|
9am – 4pm
|
Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar
|
F42 V211
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities.
|
6pm – 10pm
|
Oughterard Community Centre & Gym
|
H91 XA8R
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets, Shower Facilities (from 9am – 8pm)
|
9am – 10pm
|
Oughterard Courthouse & Library
|
H91 CC96
|
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, working hub desks, toilets.
|
10.30am – 1pm Wed/Fri, 2pm – 7pm Thurs, 10.30 a.m. – 2pm Sat.
|
Clifden Town Hall
|
H71 AE09
|
Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
|
9am – 3pm Main Hall, 3pm – 9pm Upstairs Meeting Room
|
The Wild Goat Café, Letterfrack
|
H91 CD45
|
Tea/Coffee/Soup, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
|
9am – 4pm
|
Tigh Mheaic, Carna
|
H91 KN88
|
charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
|
10am – 11.30pm
|
An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua
|
H91 X4WH
|
Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, laundry services, remote working spaces.
|
10am – 8pm
|
Ballinderreen Community Centre
|
H91 TC65
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi
|
9am – 5pm
|
Lady Gregory Hotel Gort
|
H91 KN2N
|
Complementary Tea/Coffee/Snacks, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
|
9am – 9pm
|
Lough Rea Hotel, Loughrea
|
H62 Y189
|
Charging facilities, shower facilities
|
Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekil
|
Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites
|
9am – 6pm
|
Craughwell Community Centre
|
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities
|
Tues: 6.30p.m. – 9pm
Wed: 7pm – 10.30 p.m.
|
Solas Family Resource Centre, Headford
|
H91 H6HO
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilet Facilities
|
9.30a.m. – 5pm
|
Moyne Villa FC Headford
|
H91 H275
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities
|
8am – 10pm
|
Garrafrauns Community Centre
|
H54 EO43
|
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets
|
6pm – 9pm
|
Dunmore Community School
|
Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, toilets and shower facillities
|
Tuam Rugby Club
|
H54 PT62
|
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities
|
7pm – 9pm
|
Barnaderg Community Centre
|
H54 E529
|
Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets
|
7pm – 9pm