New chair makes transport improvements top priority

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Loughrea Municipal District’s new Cathaoirleach said improved transport for the area would top her list of priorities during her one-year term of office.
After being elected unopposed at the Loughrea MD AGM, Councillor Martina Kinane, from Clarinbridge, said a key priority for her was improving Local Link bus services and transport infrastructure.
Other issues she said she would champion while Cathaoirleach were reducing speed limits on the county’s roads and improving road safety.
Cllr Kinnane said she would also be pushing for wastewater treatment plants for Craughwell and Clarinbridge.
The Fianna Fáil Councillor, who was proposed by Fine Gael’s Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher, and seconded by her party colleague, Ivan Canning, said “everybody should leave politics at the door and work together for our communities”.
Cllr Kinane vowed to preside over “efficient effective meetings”, adding it was important, too, that “every voice is heard”. Cllr Canning said it was a huge honour for Cllr Kinane. “There’ll be no loss on you – we’ll support you in every way we can,” he added.
The MD’s only other woman representative, Cllr Geraldine Donohue (Ind) was elected unopposed to the position of Leas-Cathaoirleach, proposed by Cllr Gerry Finnerty (FF) and seconded by Cllr Maher.
Cllr Donohue said this was Cllr Kinane’s third term on the Council, and she said they had worked well together in the past.
Members paid tribute to the outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jimmy McClearn, ‘father of the Chamber’.
Independent Ireland Councillor Declan Kelly said Cllr McLearn had a “steady approach to the chair”, while Cllr Shane Curley (FF) said he was “always willing to give advice”.
Cllr Finnerty said, “you couldn’t get a fairer Cathaoirleach than Jimmy”.
Pictured: New Cathaoirleach Cllr Martina Kinane with her predecessor Cllr Jimmy McClearn.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hardy swimmers raise funds for charities they hope they’ll never need
Close on 150 hardy swimmers took to Galway Bay at the weekend to raise money for two organisers w...
Galway ensemble’s historical love song
The Half Room – an emerging ensemble featuring renowned singers Pauline Scanlon and Nicola Joyce ...
Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.
Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has said she’s d...
Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border
Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trai...
Friends of popular Galway city man organise another bay walk in his memory
A CHARITY fundraising walk this weekend along one of the most stunning landscapes overlooking Gal...
Dutch Ambassador highlights Galway’s potential in renewable energy on visit
The Dutch Ambassador has hailed the importance of Galway for harnessing Ireland’s potential in ar...
Government urged to invest €5.5 million in dementia services to tackle inequity
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has issued its Pre-Budget Submission, calling on the Government ...
Local TD describes energy poverty as ‘urgent concern’ affecting one third of Irish households
Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says energy poverty is an urgent concern in Ireland that is ne...
Galway dominates podium at national business awards
Three Galway companies have been placed in the top 10 at this year’s IDEATE Ireland Busines...