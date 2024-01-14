New bus service between north east Galway and city

A new bus route serving North East Galway and the city has been confirmed – operating eight services each day with workers and shoppers very much in mind.

The Bus Eireann route will depart Mountbellew four times each day and will take on a route that serves Caltra, Menlough, Monivea, Carnmore, College Road before arriving at Galway Bus Station.

The new route, which was confirmed to Cllr David Collins (FG) this week, will provide a service for workers in the city in the mornings as it departs Mountbellew at 7.10am. It commences on Sunday, December 17.

There are three other departures from Mountbellew, at 11am, 4pm and 7.30pm – the two later times possibly suiting those who fancy an evening out.

The service is facilitated by four return services from Galway Bus Station – at 9am, 2pm, 5pm and 9pm.

Travel times are estimated at just over an hour and a half with almost 20 stops along the way.

Cllr Collins, who represents the Athenry Oranmore Municipal Council, said that he had been approached on several occasions by residents along this particular route for a bus service.

“It is another means of taking cars off the road and it is a welcome move on the part of Bus Eireann,” he said.

“This is a much-needed service in a part of North East Galway that would not have easy access to the city and would be relying mainly on private operators.

“The service is being funded by the National Roads Authority and will provide direct access to Briarhill Business Park from Mountbellew,” added Cllr Collins.

There are quite a number of dedicated stops along the route and a more detailed timetable will be made available shortly.

In the mean the proposed bus stops on the route are Mountbellew, Caltra, Castleblakeney, Glentane, Menlough, Garbally, Mullagh Hill, Monivea, Roundfield, Cussaun Cross, Moor Park, Cashla, Carnmore, Donnelly’s Cross, Monivea Road, ATU Cluine Mhuire, Wellpark, College Road and Galway Bus Station.

“It is great to see new and emerging bus routes for the area and I am delighted that after months of calling for this service, it will be in operation for the Christmas.

Cllr Collins added that if there is demand for the service, he has been assured by Bus Eireann that even more times could be added in the future.