  • Services

Services

Most areas in Galway experience dip in unemployment in past month

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Most areas in Galway experience dip in unemployment in past month
Share story:

Most areas across Galway have experienced a dip in unemployment levels in the past month.

Almost 200 people left the Live Register across the city and county in November.

That’s according to the latest CSO figures, as Emily Keegan explains

The biggest dip in unemployment was seen in the city, where at 4,013, a total of 113 people left the Live Register.

Tuam also saw a decent decrease in those on the Live Regsiter since October, with 66 leaving it, and the total now 1,005.

While around 20 people left the Live Register in both Ballinasloe and Gort, with the totals there now 957 and 532 respectively.

The only two areas to have an increase in unemployment in Galway were Clifden and Loughrea.

Ten people joined the Live Register in Loughrea since October, with 744 now on it.

While 28 were added to the register in Clifden, with the total now standing at 502.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge

Galway Bay fm's Christmas Charity Challenge has officially kicked off. This festive season, our f...

no_space
Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe to be op-opted to John Connolly's vacant City Council seat

Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe has been selected by the party to be co-opted to John Connolly's vacant ...

no_space
TG4’s festive schedule features host of music shows to suit all tastes

The Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin has its TV premier on Christmas Day at 8pm on TG4 – one ...

no_space
Galway woman turned personal tragedy into lifelong vocation helping others

By Aoibhe Connolly A Galway woman who took on the parenting of her late sister’s four small da...

no_space
Galway’s shortlisted entries take two of the top prizes at National Volunteer Awards

Two visionary students and a dedicated group of bereavement support volunteers brought home the b...

no_space
Three new councillors take seats at County Hall to replace those elected to Dáil

There were three brand new faces at County Hall this afternoon as replacements were installed for...

no_space
Martina Kinane elected new Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Gort/Kinvara Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway...

no_space
Belclare man gets 6 years for sexually abusing his childrens' teenage babysitter

A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted his teenage babysitter 10 years ago has been jailed for s...

no_space
Aran Islands RNLI rescue four stranded dolphins near Cill Éinne pier

Four dolphins stranded on Inis Mór are now doing well having been returned to sea by the Aran Isl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up