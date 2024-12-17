Most areas in Galway experience dip in unemployment in past month

Most areas across Galway have experienced a dip in unemployment levels in the past month.

Almost 200 people left the Live Register across the city and county in November.

That’s according to the latest CSO figures, as Emily Keegan explains

The biggest dip in unemployment was seen in the city, where at 4,013, a total of 113 people left the Live Register.

Tuam also saw a decent decrease in those on the Live Regsiter since October, with 66 leaving it, and the total now 1,005.

While around 20 people left the Live Register in both Ballinasloe and Gort, with the totals there now 957 and 532 respectively.

The only two areas to have an increase in unemployment in Galway were Clifden and Loughrea.

Ten people joined the Live Register in Loughrea since October, with 744 now on it.

While 28 were added to the register in Clifden, with the total now standing at 502.