Mobile X-ray service now available in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway and other western counties.

The service provides remote X-rays to patients, with the aim of reducing travel and hospital visits for elderly patients.

If a doctor deems a patient eligible, a radiographer arrives on-site either in a Residential Care Facility or in the patients’ own home.

Head of Older Peoples Services in the HSE for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon Des Mulligan explains the benefits of the service: