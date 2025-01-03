Mobile X-ray service now available in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
A mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway and other western counties.
The service provides remote X-rays to patients, with the aim of reducing travel and hospital visits for elderly patients.
If a doctor deems a patient eligible, a radiographer arrives on-site either in a Residential Care Facility or in the patients’ own home.
Head of Older Peoples Services in the HSE for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon Des Mulligan explains the benefits of the service: