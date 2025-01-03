  • Services

Services

Mobile X-ray service now available in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Mobile X-ray service now available in Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A mobile X-ray service is now available in Galway and other western counties.

The service provides remote X-rays to patients, with the aim of reducing travel and hospital visits for elderly patients.

If a doctor deems a patient eligible, a radiographer arrives on-site either in a Residential Care Facility or in the patients’ own home.

Head of Older Peoples Services in the HSE for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon Des Mulligan explains the benefits of the service:

More like this:
no_space
Seamount College Kinvara students explore war's environmental cost for BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo students from Seamount College in Kinvara are tra...

no_space
Coláiste Muire Máthair students bring phone pouch project to BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree students from Coláiste Muire Máthair in the cit...

no_space
New electric car sales down by 40 percent in Galway in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe sale of new electric vehicles in Galway ended 202...

no_space
Status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow snow and ice warning will come into e...

no_space
HSE West and North West remain under significant pressure with rates of flu

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth services across the West and North West remain...

no_space
Save the Pálás – ‘We know that if it closes, it is very unlikely to ever open again’

Every effort has been urged to be made to ensure that the city’s arthouse cinema remains open bey...

no_space
Getting value for money is the top aim of City Council

Galway City Council said it will place huge emphasis on achieving value for money over the next f...

no_space
Gráinne Seoige experiment among moments of Galway’s political year

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley In a year packed with elections – t...

no_space
Air of gloom hangs over Sportsground after third consecutive URC defeat

By JOHN FALLON A new era is dawning for Connacht off the pitch but a familiar tale of woe is d...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up