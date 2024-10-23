Minister does the honours as candidate opens campaign office ahead of election

-
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue came west to officially open the new campaign office of Fine Gael election candidate, Cllr Clodagh Higgins, in Athenry – officially marking the beginning of her bid to win a seat in the Galway East constituency.
The event, attended by a large crowd of supporters, was a key moment in Cllr Higgins’ campaign, which she said would focus on advocating for local communities and ensuring a bright future for Galway East.
The campaign office was formally opened by the Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery, and Reform, who said he was confident that Cllr. Higgins’ office would be a “permanent measure” as opposed to a one off.
He further praised Cllr. Higgins for her dedication to public service and her vision for the people of Galway East.
Among the attendees were Cllr. PJ Murphy and Cllr Peter Feeney, former Oireachtas members Brian Walsh and Jarlath McDonagh, former Mayor of the City Padraig Conneely, and Cllr. Higgins’ family.
Local Fine Gael members and supporters from across Galway East also gathered to show their support for her campaign.
Cllr. Higgins expressed her gratitude to those in attendance and outlined her vision for Galway East, highlighting key priorities such as economic development, housing, and healthcare.
“Galway East is a vibrant, growing region, and I am committed to ensuring that it receives the attention and investment it deserves. I will work tirelessly to bring the voice of this community to the national stage,” she said.
Cllr. Higgins has been a Fine Gael councillor since 2019 and has been an active advocate on issues affecting mental health, economic development, and local infrastructure.
Her campaign will focus on continuing her work of championing local concerns and providing strong representation in the Dáil.
“I want nothing more but to bring strong and effective representation to the people of Galway East,” she added.
Pictured: Minister Paschal Donohoe and Cllr. Clodagh Higgins, outside her new constituency office with family, FG reps past and present, and supporters in attendance on the day.
