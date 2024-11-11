  • Services

Mental Health Ireland to host hustings for Galway General Election candidates

Mental Health Ireland is holding a free hustings at the University of Galway for election candidates this evening.

Candidates will voice their stance on mental health issues and their priorities in mental health if elected.

They’ll also be discussing other issues such as challenges in youth mental health and increasing resources for services.

A seminar on the incoming Mental Health Bill 2024 will follow the hustings- and the public is encouraged to attend.

They take place in the LCI-G028 Lecture Theatre from 6:30 pm until 8.

