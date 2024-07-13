Mazda makes statement with the new CX80 model

-
Earlier this year Mazda introduced the biggest SUV of the brand in Europe yet, the Mazda CX-80. The vehicle makes a clear statement on many levels, including which way Mazda is heading.
It is their biggest and flagship model for Mazda, carefully created to challenge the established premium brands on the European market. All Mazda authorised resellers can now take orders for the all-new Mazda CX-80.
Following the launch of the CX-60, the all-new Mazda CX-80 is the second of two new models for Europe from the company’s Large Product Group. Featuring three rows of seating, it is the most spacious car in Mazda’s line-up.
Crafted in Japan, the all-new Mazda CX-80 combines progressive design anchored in Japanese aesthetics with outstanding on-board accommodation flexibility, superior technologies and features common to premium SUVs in this segment, and the signature driving performance delivered by every Mazda.
Along with opening the ordering system, Mazda has also published complete pricelists of the all-new Mazda CX-80. It starts in Ireland with a base price of €73,930 rising to €77,830 at the top of the range.
The new flagship is available either with the powerful inline six-cylinder engine, in which the higher displacement of the 3.3 l e-SKYACTIV D optimally combines power, fuel economy, and low NOX & CO2 emissions – or with the 2.5 l Plug-in Hybrid with a full-electric driving range of up to 60km.
The PHEV means a convenient combination of sporty electric acceleration and electric-only range, which gives the driver maximum flexibility.
As you would expect from a model in the premium bracket, there is a wide range of equipment combined in practical packages and three possibilities to set up the practical three-row seating. It also offers a 7-seat variant, where the second row consists of a bench seat for three passengers.
Authorised dealers are ready to take orders and the first vehicles will arrive on the European markets in early Autumn.
Pictured: The Mazda CX80.
