Mayor of Galway says it's time for world leaders to come together to find solutions to horrific wars

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mayor of Galway says it’s time for world leaders to come together to find solutions to the horrific wars which are escalating.

Mayor Peter Keane made his comments on Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages Programme, saying it’s been a tumultuous year.

He says the nettle must be grasped internationally as without dialogue you have nothing:

>

Mayor Keane will be joined on the programme by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Martina Kinane; Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan; Reverend Alistair Doyle, Curate, St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Galway and representing the United Church Galway, a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Reverend Helen Freeburn.

The hour-long Christmas programme which looks back on the year and shares festive memories is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast.

It will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o’clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay FM website from 2.30pm tomorrow.