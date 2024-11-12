Man's body recovered off Silver Strand in Barna as search continues for second swimmer

The body of a man in his 70s has been recovered in a search for two swimmers off Silver Strand in Barna.

A search operation is still underway to find a woman in her 30s but dense fog is hampering the operation.

It’s thought at this point that the incidents are not connected, although both swimmers are from the local area.

Both swimmers went missing this morning, and at this point Gardaí feel the incidents are not connected.

Garda Superintendent Paudie O’Shea is co-ordinating the search from the shore at Silver Strand.

He has given an update to the media including our reporter John Morley.