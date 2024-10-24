Majestic Mitchell delivers for Menlough-Padraig Pearses

Menlough-Padraig Pearses 3-11

St Michael’s 0-14

(After extra-time)

By Mike Rafferty at Tuam Stadium

THE ability of Menlough-Padraig Pearses to score goals was the decisive factor in this U-19 B football championship fInal at Tuam Stadium on Saturday, before they eventually put together their best spell in extra-time to kill off the city side’s challenge.

Menlough-Padraig Pearses worked off less possession than their rivals, but the green flags raised by Kian Mitchell, Harry Mitchell and Micheál Ryan were a huge bonus, while at the other end of the pitch, their defensive unit rarely gave St Michael’s a sniff of a goal, as they spent the majority of the contest chasing the game in scoring terms.

Indeed, the West Board side led on just one occasion, but despite that they contributed hugely to a competitive encounter. Just a point separated them at half time and St Michael’s required an additional time equaliser to send the game to extra-time.

However, the real winning of the contest came in the opening half of that as they failed to score, while Menlough-Padraig Pearses took a firm grip on the game with four points. That advantage never looked in danger and a late Ryan goal dispelled any hopes of a comeback even if the six point winning margin was a little flattering.

Both sides also required extra-time to secure their West and North Board titles with wins over Kinvara and An Cheathrú Rua, while for St Michael’s, it was a heart breaking second defeat in succession at this grade. They appeared to enjoy the greater amount of possession, but probably didn’t get the scoring reward their performance merited.

Credit for that goes to the Menlough-Padraig Pearses defence which in most cases came out on top in their man to man duels with the St Michael’s attackers. The winners also scored in bursts, but when they did, they made it rewarding.

Man of the Match Kian Mitchell was central to their impressive attacking unit and his early 1-2 – with the goal set up by Harry Mitchell – gave them an advantage that took the City side some time to reel in.

St Michael’s Cian Cloherty was one of the game’s outstanding performers and whether defending in his own half back line or creating chances in attack, he was central to his side’s recovery as they gradually played their way back into contention.

Pictured: Kian Mitchell of Menlough-Padraig Pearses comes under strong pressure from James O’Flaherty of St Michael’s during the County U-19 B Football Final at Tuam Stadium on Saturday. Photo: David Cunniffe.