Loughrea upset the odds with league win over Colga

By Mike Rafferty

THOUGH the focus of most followers of the local game were on the Premier Division top two clash between Mervue United and Salthill Devon, elsewhere bottom of the table Loughrea, who had not collected a single point in eight previous games, produced the shock of the weekend with a 2-0 victory over third placed Colga.

It was the first meeting of the season between two sides who appeared to be moving in opposite directions, but on an occasion when Loughrea kept their first clean sheet of the campaign, two second half goals eased them to victory. Both were set piece goals as two pin-point corners delivered by Kieran Bane were headed home by Padraig Gavin and Dara Crowe.

Keith Bane’s charges are a young side and who to date have found the Premier League to be rather challenging. It is somewhat of a back to the drawing board for them as a number of experienced and long serving players are no longer available.

Into the team has come young goalkeeper Daniel O’Shaughnessy and he has certainly impressed to date. The defensive cover of Shane Greensmith, Aaron Crowe, Christain Dunham and Padriag Gavin are a youthful back four who have found the experience to date tough going.

Now a Colga win would have moved them to joint second in the table, but no doubt they will be licking their wounds over this one for a while. They did threaten a late comeback, but Greensmith swept an effort off the line in the closing stages, while visiting custodian Mark Greaney also did well to tip a Kieran Bane effort over the bar.

For Loughrea, the challenge for them is to build on this victory, but they have some time to wait for their next league outing when they host University of Galway in mid-January.

Elsewhere in the top flight, the meeting of Mervue United and Salthill Devon finished level at 2-2. The hosts enjoyed the better of the opening half exchanges and led by 2-0 at the break, courtesy of an early Aaron Neary penalty and a last minute Adam Healy finish that was set up by Kody McCann.

The resumption was a different matter as Devon were more like themselves and a Calym Crowe header pulled one back, before Gary Kinneen secured an 86th minute equaliser to ensure a fair outcome.

As a result of Colga slipping up, Moyne Villa took full advantage when moving to third in the table following a 3-2 win over Hibernians. Indeed, the visitors opened up a three goal advantage as Padraig Cunningham gave them an interval advantage from a rebound after Darragh Forde’s shot was saved by Henry Heskin.

Kyle Greaney was the provider for the second as Adam Barrett finished at the far post, before Aidan Coyle swept home a free kick for 3-0. The home side were always competitive and a Nathan Ward goal gave them something to cling on to before a goalmouth scramble secured a second to ensure an exciting finale.

Pictured: The Mac Dara team which defeated Corrib Rangers in the clubs’ Championship clash in Westside. Front row from left: Baha Abdallah, Patrick M. Ó Flátharta, Cian Seoige, Seán Ó Flanagáin and Dylan Seoige. Back row: Abdallah Qandil, Oisín Ó Duggáin, Seán M. Ó Flátharta, Simon Mac Cormac, Tomás Ó Curraoin, Seán Ó Cualáin and Rhys Ó Flátharta.