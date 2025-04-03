  • Services

Local petition for change to suicidal presentation protocol surpasses 10,000

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local petition, which came about following the death of a Galway man by suicide, has gathered over 10,000 signatures

The body of 34 year old Adam Loughnane was recovered from the Corrib on February 11th, following a highly-visible operation by Emergency Services.

Earlier that day, Adam had presented himself at UHG in distress and experiencing suicidal ideation, but left the hospital after a time.

A review has since been launched, and his family have launched an online petition – ‘Adam’s Protocols – Someone presenting as suicidal shouldn’t have to go through A&E’

Speaking to Galway Talks, Adam’s brother Joe Loughnane explains what the petition is calling for

