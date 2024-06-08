Larkin likely to lose out in Galway City Council race

Former Mayor, Councillor Noel Larkin (Independent Ireland) is on course to lose his seat in Galway City East, according to tallies.

With 97% of boxes tallied in City East, Cllr Larkin is on just 5.3%.

Labour’s Helen Ogbu (7.4%), Sinn Féin’s Aisling Burke (7.7%), and Shane Forde of Fine Gael (8.2%) are all neck-and-neck in a three-way battle to capitalise.

Declan McDonnell (Ind) on 12.7% and Alan Cheevers on 12.7% are fighting to top the poll and will take the first two seats.

Next is Terry O’Flaherty (Ind) on 12% who is on course to retain her seat.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael John Crowe on 9.1% will need transfers to get over the line.

Ogbu, Forde and Burke then battling it out for the final two, with transfers from Larkin, Aisling Keogh (FG, 3.8%), Joyce Mathias (Green Party 3.5%), and Justine Delaney Heaslip (SD 3.7%) to prove crucial.

Caption: Cllr Alan Cheevers keeping an eye on the tallies for Galway City East.

