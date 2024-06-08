Keogh eliminated on ninth count in City East

Fine Gael’s Aisling Keogh has been eliminated on the ninth count, bringing the counting of votes in City East to a close until Sunday morning at 9.30.

The ninth count involved the distribution of Joyce Mathias’ Green Party 326 votes – which benefited Labour’s Helen Ogbu most, who has leapt into fourth place with 140 of her transfers.

Nobody has yet been elected in City East, but Alan Cheevers, Declan McDonnell and Terry O’Flaherty are all looking good.

Counting resumes at 9.30.

Galway City East 6 seats

Electorate: 18,110

Total poll: 8,102

Spoiled votes: 101

Total valid poll: 8,001

Quota: 1,144

Ninth count

Distribution of Mathias’ votes

*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+]10) 1,073

*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+13) 1,070

*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+17) 981

Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+140) 777

*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+2) 761

Burke, Aisling (SF) (+34) 736

Forde, Shane (FG) (+7) 684

*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+7) 550

Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+51) 425

Tully, Michael (Ind) (+6) 416

Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+10) 362