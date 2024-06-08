Keogh eliminated on ninth count in City East
Fine Gael’s Aisling Keogh has been eliminated on the ninth count, bringing the counting of votes in City East to a close until Sunday morning at 9.30.
The ninth count involved the distribution of Joyce Mathias’ Green Party 326 votes – which benefited Labour’s Helen Ogbu most, who has leapt into fourth place with 140 of her transfers.
Nobody has yet been elected in City East, but Alan Cheevers, Declan McDonnell and Terry O’Flaherty are all looking good.
Counting resumes at 9.30.
Galway City East 6 seats
Electorate: 18,110
Total poll: 8,102
Spoiled votes: 101
Total valid poll: 8,001
Quota: 1,144
Ninth count
Distribution of Mathias’ votes
*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+]10) 1,073
*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+13) 1,070
*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+17) 981
Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+140) 777
*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+2) 761
Burke, Aisling (SF) (+34) 736
Forde, Shane (FG) (+7) 684
*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+7) 550
Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+51) 425
Tully, Michael (Ind) (+6) 416
Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+10) 362
