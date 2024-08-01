It’s a nightmare for Galway footballers as chances spurned to capture Sam

-
-
Author: John McIntyre
~ 3 minutes read
Armagh 1-11
Galway 0-13
THE sense of anti-climax is overwhelming. An All-Ireland football final that Galway looked set up to win – and were expected to do so by nearly all neutrals – instead left a county utterly deflated and in despair after a gut-wrenching loss.
The harsh reality is that a glorious opportunity to end a 23-year All-Ireland famine passed them by. It would be unfair to claim that Galway blew it, but Sunday’s failure at Croke Park on Sunday will haunt the players and management for months to come.
Galway weren’t at their best but still had sufficient chances to take Sam Maguire back west only for their scoring efficiency to drop sharply in the biggest game of all – a total of 13 points rarely wins an All-Ireland title even in this era of ultra cautious Gaelic football.
What makes Galway’s defeat harder to take is that this was their second All-Ireland Final appearance in three years. They were the more experienced team, leaving little scope for peddling excuses that the occasion got to them.
On their way to the decider, Galway had come through a series of close encounters. They kept finding a way to get over the line; didn’t panic and displayed an assurance which was the envy of opponents like Sligo, Mayo, Dublin and Donegal. They were the ones holding their nerve better, exuding a sense of calm and belief in the most trying of circumstances.
Unfortunately, those qualities deserted them on Sunday. A series of Hail Mary attempts on the Armagh posts down the home stretch typified their lack of composure. There was no lack of bravery or effort, but Galway simply weren’t clinical enough – only converting half of their 26 scoring chances tells its own story.
Instead, it was final rookies Armagh who are celebrating only the county’s second All-Ireland title. And for a team which had gone toe to toe with Galway in three previous championship clashes over the past two years, maybe they hadn’t been shown the deserved respect in the pre-final build up.
Kieran McGeeney’s men have graduated from the school of hard knocks. Being beaten in four penalty shoot-outs – two Ulster finals and two All-Ireland quarter-finals – would have finished most teams, but they kept coming back for more. There was no end to their spirit or defiance.
Significantly, Armagh was the only team Galway hadn’t beaten on their nine-match run to the All-Ireland final. Sure, nearly everyone thought that they were lucky to draw that round-robin clash in Markievicz Park in June, but psychologically that result probably emboldened them for Sunday.
In a game of tight margins, any team that could manage a goal would be in pole position. Armagh got that game-breaker from an unlikely source in full back Aaron McKay in a final where their starting forward line only contributed four points.
Pictured: Galway’s John Maher is about to be challenged by Ben Crealey of Armagh during Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final at Croke Park. Photos: John Sheridan/Sportsfile.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Athenry training centre would be a game changer
Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported
ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues
Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...
Aran native loves how Kneecap showcases Irish language on global stage
Actress Fionnuala Flaherty was subbing as an Irish teacher in inner city Dublin in 2018, when the...
Galway footballers leave it behind on day some key players struggle
Inside Track with John McIntyre IF someone predicted six weeks ago that the Armagh footballers...
Suckler income drop is a crisis
THE results from the Teagasc National Farm Survey on incomes has to be a wake-up call for Governm...
Letting the train take the overnight strain
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Maybe it was a subliminal ambition triggered by some vers...
Dynamic duo build on family legacy
It’s more than 80 years since Kennys’ Bookshop was established in Galway, with the business later...
Sound of Rain may be the sound of summer!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Galway four-piece Back to Winnipeg last week released Sound of...