Hundreds take to the waters to shake off the Christmas cobwebs

Hundreds of swimmers, dippers and supporters braved the icy winter waters across the city and county to shake off the festive cobwebs – and raise funds for worthy causes – by taking part in a variety of Christmas Day Swims.

The biggest crowd gathered in Salthill on a mild and misty Christmas morning for the annual COPE Galway Christmas Day Swim.

Vibrant t-shirts and woolly hats turned the Galway Bay waters a festive crimson as the families, individuals and teams braving the cold sea took the plunge to raise funds for COPE Galway’s homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services.

Now in its 35th year, this annual ritual embodies Galway’s community spirit and generosity and is an opportunity for family and friends to connect and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Many were home for the holiday from far flung places like Germany, Australia and Chicago.

Friends of Cystic Fibrosis Galway also jumped in for their annual Christmas swim for CF at Blackrock and the Icebreakers took to Lough Rea while there was a big crowd braving the cold water in Portumna as well.

Lynia O’Brien, Fundraising Manager at COPE Galway, thanked the participants in Salthill and gave special mention to the volunteers and supporters who helped make the event such a success.

“Over 50 volunteers gave up their time today – from lifeguards and emergency teams to coffee makers and bucket shakers – they epitomise Galway’s community spirit. We are so grateful to them for going the extra mile to help make this a safe and enjoyable community event today,” she said.

“Children, young people and adults of all ages and backgrounds in Galway rely on COPE Galway’s essential services every day, all year round – not just at Christmas,” Lynia added.

“Funds raised allow our professional teams to give some comfort during their time of crisis.

“Last year, we provided crucial homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services for almost 3,500 people in our community who needed our support.

“We are deeply grateful to the Galway people, whose incredible generosity and support allows us to continue to provide these essential services and to have a direct and meaningful impact for people in Galway who need our support.”

Pictured: The Brady family from Corofin with Phoebe the dog.