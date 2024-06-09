  • Services

Hoade is home at last

Hoade is home at last
Fianna Fáil stalwart Mary Hoade has taken the third seat in Tuam after securing just 33 votes from her party running mate in the tenth count.

Cllr Hoade had a large gathering of family, friends and neighbours turn out at the count centre at the Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill to see her cross the line in the largest field of candidates in this election contest.

Aontu’s Luke Silke got the biggest share of the transfers from Tom Quirke but will struggle to make up enough ground.

At this stage Cllr Joe Sheridan (FF) is on course to lose his seat with over 164 between him and Independent Karey McHugh Farag.

Transfers from Luke Silke and Stiofán De Lundres Ó Dálaigh of Sinn Féin are more likely to favour an Independent but anything can happen over the next few hours.

Shaun Cunniffe for Independent Ireland and Cllr Donagh Killilea will have to wait for a few more counts to cross the line with just 13 surplus votes to be distributed – they currently stand at 1,701 and 1660 respectively.

 

Caption: Former TD Joe Callinan with Mary Hoade. Pic Gerry Stronge

 

Tuam

Count 10

Distribution of Quirke’s (FF) 549 votes.

 

*Hoade, Mary (FF) (+33) 1,933 (Elected).

Cunniffe, Shaun (IndI) (+21) 1,701

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+96) 1,660

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+75) 1,656

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+46) 1,292

McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+87) 1,456

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+109) 831

De Lundres Ó Dalaigh (SF) (+13) 714

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh eliminated.

 

 

